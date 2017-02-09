Brighouse semi-final next Monday

Brighouse Town have been informed by the West Riding County FA that they must play their home Senior Cup semi-final against Tadcaster Albion next Monday (7.45).

The host club had wanted to play on Monday, February 20 but the County FA have gone for Tadcaster’s preference of next week.

Brighouse have beaten Garforth Town 5-0 away, Goole 1-0 at home and Ossett Town 2-0 at home to reach this stage.

The other semi-final, in which Bradford Park Avenue host Farsley Celtic, is scheduled for February 20.

Brighouse are away to Ramsbottom United in the Evo Stik NPL First Division North on Saturday.