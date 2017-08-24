Burnley handed home draw

Burnley have been handed a home tie with Leeds United in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

And that means a swift reunion with the Whites for Charlie Taylor and Chris Wood, who both swapped Elland Road for Turf Moor this summer.

Ties will be played the week commencing September 18th.

It is only the second time the sides have faced each other in either FA Cup or League Cup, with the previous meeting coming in the latter in 1972, Leeds winning 4-0 at Elland Road.