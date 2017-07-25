Burnley make Stoke City defender Phil Bardsley fourth summer signing

Burnley Football Club have tonight confirmed the signing of Scotland international Phil Bardsley.

The vastly experienced defender joins the Clarets from Premier League rivals Stoke City for £750k rising to a potential £1.5m in add-ons and has signed a two-year contract.

Bardsley, 32, becomes manager Sean Dyche’s fourth signing of the summer and second from Stoke following the recent arrival of striker Jon Walters.

And it means a return to Turf Moor for the former Manchester United and Sunderland right-back, who played six games during a month-long loan stay with the Clarets in the Championship in 2006.

“I’ve had different spells and different clubs since then and I’m delighted to be back,” Bardsley told Clarets Player HD.

“It’s a club that’s going in the right direction with a fantastic manager and a great group of players which I’m looking forward to being part of.

“It’s a well-knitted group which did fantastically well last year and hopefully I can bring something to the squad.

“There’s still fire in the belly to achieve things in football and what a great chance. Coming back here and playing again at Turf Moor is going to be a great challenge and one I’m looking forward to.

“All the fundamentals are here, with the new training ground, the manager looking to kick on with the club and the players he’s brought in are very good players.

“I played with Jonny Walters and the brief chat I had with him, he couldn’t speak highly enough of the place.

“I didn’t need much convincing but it’s always nice to get re-assurances from people like Jon.

“He says he’s loving it and the same as me, I just can’t wait to get going.”

Having started his career alongside Clarets’ captain Tom Heaton at Old Trafford, Bardsley made 18 first-team appearances for United