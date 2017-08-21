Burnley offer £8m for Ghana international striker

Burnley have made an £8m offer to French Ligue 2 side Lorient for Ghanaian international forward Abdul Majeed Waris.

Not content with breaking the club record to bring in Leeds United frontman Chris Wood in a £15m deal, which could rise to £18m, Sean Dyche has moved to add more options to his frontline.

The Clarets offered €13m for Deportivo La Coruna’s Romanian international forward Florin Andone last week, but with Deportivo holding out for his release clause of between €25-30m, he could be too expensive.

So Burnley have turned their attentions to Majeed Waris, relegated with Lorient last season.

The 25-year-old has played in England at Hartpury College and with the Nike Academy, and also turned out for Forest Green Rovers’ reserves.

He has since gone on to play for BK Hacken in Sweden, Spartak Moscow, Valenciennes on loan, Trabzonspor and Lorient, joining for €5m two years ago.

Majeed Waris was scouted by Manchester United three years ago while in Turkey.

He has 22 caps for Ghana, scoring four goals and making the squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.