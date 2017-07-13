Burnley set to increase offer for Forest striker Assombalonga?

There is more mileage in the saga surrounding Nottingham Forest’s Britt Assombalonga despite reports suggesting that the striker will sign for Middlesbrough.

The Championship outfit are understood to be in pole position having submitted the highest bid – which could reportedly rise to £14m should the club return to the Premier League – but the 24-year-old is eager to play in the top flight as soon as possible. The Clarets had tested the water, and had an offer – reportedly worth £8m – for Assombalonga turned down earlier in the month.

But the club is weighing up an increased cash plus player offer in a bid to fight off their rivals and lure their man.

Sean Dyche is keen to bolster his forward options ahead of the new season, and knows the prolific forward from his time in charge at Watford, where he gave the player his senior debut five years ago.

Speaking at the club’s training camp in Ireland, the Clarets boss said: “That side of things is getting more difficult.

“The timing has been important in that clubs want to change things themselves and we’ve managed to use that wisely.

“There are another couple of situations that may arise so the earlier the better ideally but it’s not always the ideal situation. We’re still carrying quite light numbers and I think we need more players in, which we’re actively looking at at the moment, but we don’t want too many, we like that idea of having a real tight squad and that real competition for places in all areas.”

The former Peterborough forward, who has been in the United States on a training camp with Mark Warburton’s squad, are due to return from Florida tomorrow.