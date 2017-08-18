Burnley to up ante for Leeds striker

Burnley are to up the ante for Leeds United striker Chris Wood over the weekend.

The Clarets are expected to return with a third offer for the New Zealand captain, worth £15m plus add ons, and are confident they can strike a deal.

Leeds, meanwhile, are trying to stave off the interest by offering Wood a new three-year contract, which would extend his deal by a year to 2019 and up his wages, which are believed to be around £15,000 a week.

The former West Brom and Leicester frontman is already the Whites' top earner, and they remain determined to hold onto Sean Dyche's number one target.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen said: “My intention is to keep Chris with us. I believe more in the player than in the money and I believe that he can help the team to achieve our goals.

“Finally, what will happen, we will see but the club have made a good effort and offer to keep him.

“I’ve been speaking to him about the situation and telling him to be focused on what he has to do - be 100 per cent in the game against Sunderland, forget about all the rumours and try to do his best on the pitch. It will all be for his benefit.”