Centre back to leave on loan?

Tom Anderson
Clarets centre back Tom Anderson could be allowed out on loan today, despite Burnley's lack of options in that area.

There is interest in the 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan in League 1 with Chesterfield, who were relegated.

He made 40 appearances, scoring twice, having had a previous loan with Chesterfield from deadline day in February 2016 to the end of the season.

Burnley-born Anderson has also spent time on loan with Carlisle United, Lincoln City, Hyde United and Barrow.

He has yet to make a senior competitive appearance for Burnley.