Chris Wood pushing for his first start

Record signing Chris Wood is hoping that his first goal for the Clarets on his Premier League debut has given boss Sean Dyche some food for thought.

The 25-year-old, who ended last term as the Championship’s leading scorer with 27 goals, has made two appearances so far since his switch from Leeds United, both coming from the bench.

Record signing Chris Wood levels against Spurs at Wembley

The New Zealand international replaced the injured Jonathan Walters in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park before going on to net a late equaliser against Spurs at Wembley having replaced Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Wood acknowledges that it won’t be an easy task dislodging the likes of Sam Vokes, who scored twice against champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend, while Ashley Barnes and Jonathan Walters also add to that competition.

“We’ve got some great strikers here, we’ve got four of them, so it’s going to be tough to get in to the team but I’m going to work hard to do that,” he said.

“Then keep working hard to stay in it when I do get there. It’s not going to be an easy feat breaking in but I’m looking forward to giving it a go.

“That’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to give the gaffer a few problems and get in his head. Hopefully I can push my way in there.”

Wood, who hadn’t scored in the top flight for 1,107 days prior to Sunday, feels the Clarets are already proving to outsiders that they belong at this level.

After taking four points from their first two away games, with Burnley battling until the very end in both, Wood said: “That’s what Burnley has been about for a number of years, especially since the gaffer has been here.

“That’s what the team is about. They work hard and they never give up and that shows every game.

“We 100% belong here. I definitely believe that or else I wouldn’t have come here. This team is fantastic and we definitely want to build on last season.”

Follow the Burnley Express Clarets instagram account