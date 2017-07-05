Clarets add young trio to development squad

The Clarets have added three new players to their Development Squad ahead of the new campaign.

Midfielders Rahis Nabi and Christian N’Guessan and goalkeeper Aidan Stone have all signed professional deals at Turf Moor to join the under-23 squad, which this season will play in the Professional Development League.

Nabi has signed a 12-month deal with the option of a further year after leaving West Bromwich Albion.

The 18-year-old - the younger brother of Peterborough striker Adil Nabi and Carlisle midfielder Samir Nabi, who also both came through West Brom’s Academy system – made two starting appearances for the Baggies in last season’s Checkatrade Trophy group stages.

N’Guessan, 18, who helped Blackpool beat Burnley to the North-West Youth Alliance title and win the Lancashire FA Youth Cup last season, has signed a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

He made it as far as the bench for the Seasiders in a Checkatrade Trophy tie last season and also spent a spell on a work experience loan with Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Bamber Bridge.

And Stone becomes the second player to join the Clarets from non-league side Brocton, following defender Harry Flowers, who signed for Burnley last season from the Staffordshire-based club.

Stone, who will be 18 later this month, has signed a 12-month deal with the option of a further year.

The former England Schools international was named Players’ Player of the Year by his Brocton team-mates last season, despite the club’s relegation from the Midland League Premier Division.

The trio have reported back for pre-season training with the Clarets.