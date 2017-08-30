Clarets agree fee for striker

Burnley have agreed a fee for Huddersfield Town striker Nakhi Wells.

The Clarets are expected to pay in the region of £5m for the Bermuda international, currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Wells has long been on manager Sean Dyche's radar, after coming to prominence with Bradford City, on their run to the League Cup Final in 2013.

The 27-year-old is currently surplus to requirements under David Wagner at the Terriers, and with Burnley looking for a forward with pace after the departure of Andre Gray to Watford, look like adding to their striking pool, of Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes, Jon Walters and record signing Chris Wood.

Wells was Huddersfield's record signing at £1.3m in January 2014, and has hit 48 goals in 152 games for Town.

