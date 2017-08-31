Clarets complete Wells deal

Burnley have signed striker Nahki Wells from Huddersfield Town.

Wells has signed a three-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of £5m.

The Bermuda international scored 48 goals in 152 appearances for Huddersfield after a prolific stay with Bradford City, where he also won promotion and helped the then-League 2 side reach the 2013 League Cup final during a season which saw him score 26 times.

“I have no doubt this is an ideal move for me,” said Wells.

“I have played at every level besides the Premier League. I achieved that by getting promoted (with Huddersfield) and it wasn’t something that was going to change. I have always wanted to play there.

“I’ve documented that way back, when I first broke into the game.

“Now the opportunity is here and I’m very thankful to the football club to give it to me. I feel I can go on and do great things.”

Wells, who becomes the Clarets’ seventh signing of the summer, added: “Burnley is becoming an established Premier League side.

“It’s a group I’m sure I can come in and blend with really quickly and it’s about trying to get out on that pitch as soon as possible and hit the ground running.

“The facilities are fantastic and it has everything you need to take my football to the next level.

“I’m here to grow. It’s a step up for me and it’s one that I’m relishing.

“I don’t see why I can’t learn of the strikers here and hopefully find a combination with the attacking options and play my part in helping move this club forward.”

Wells is currently recovering from minor ankle surgery he underwent earlier this summer, but is expected to be fit in a number of weeks to challenge for a place in Sean Dyche’s side.

The Burnley boss, who has also strengthened his squad with the addition of frontmen Chris Wood and Jon Walters this summer, said: “We welcome Nahki as another striking option and a player that is different to those we have.

“He holds a different-skill set and therefore we feel can only enhance our attacking options in due course.”

