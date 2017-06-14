Clarets face toughest start possible

Burnley will face the toughest possible start to the new Premier League season as they travel to champions Chelsea on the opening day.

Antonio Conte won the league in his first season as Blues boss, and Chelsea will begin their defence of the title at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 12th against the Clarets - pending potential changes for television coverage.

The Clarets' first home game is the following Saturday against West Brom.

As Sean Dyche's side look to improve their away form - which brought only one win last season - they have been handed a testing opening to their road schedule, travelling to Chelsea before trips to face Spurs at Wembley (August 26th), Liverpool (September 16th), Everton (September 30th) and Manchester City (October 21st).

However, as they look to build on their 10 home wins last term, after West Brom's visit to Turf Moor, Crystal Palace (September 9th), newly-promoted Huddersfield Town (September 23rd), West Ham (October 14th) and Championship winners Newcastle United (October 28th) make the trip.

In terms of festive fixtures, there are some mouthwatering games to look forward to.

Boxing Day brings a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, before New Year's Day sees Liverpool come to Turf Moor.

In between is something of a derby at Huddersfield on Saturday, December 30th.

There are three midweek games scheduled, including the furthest trip of the season on Tuesday, November 28th to Bournemouth.

Burnley will host Stoke City on Tuesday, December 12th, and travel to Newcastle on Wednesday, January 31st.

Burnley's full 2017/18 fixtures

Wed Aug 9 Carabao Cup 1

Sat Aug 12 Chelsea A

Sat Aug 19 West Bromwich Albion H

Wed Aug 23 Carabao Cup 2

Sat Aug 26 Tottenham Hotspur A

Sat Sep 2 International Date

Sat Sep 9 Crystal Palace H

Sat Sep 16 Liverpool A

Wed Sep 20 Carabao Cup 3

Sat Sep 23 Huddersfield Town H

Sat Sep 30 Everton A

Sat Oct 7 International Date

Sat Oct 14 West Ham United H

Sat Oct 21 Manchester City A

Wed Oct 25 Carabao Cup 4

Sat Oct 28 Newcastle United H

Sat Nov 4 Southampton A

Sat Nov 11 International Date

Sat Nov 18 Swansea City H

Sat Nov 25 Arsenal H

Tue Nov 28 A.F.C. Bournemouth A

Sat Dec 2 Leicester City A

Sat Dec 9 Watford H

Tue Dec 12 Stoke City H

Sat Dec 16 Brighton and Hove Albion A

Wed Dec 20 Carabao Cup 5

Sat Dec 23 Tottenham Hotspur H

Tue Dec 26 Manchester United A

Sat Dec 30 Huddersfield Town A

Mon Jan 1 Liverpool H

Sat Jan 6 Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed Jan 10 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 13 Crystal Palace A

Sat Jan 20 Manchester United H

Wed Jan 24 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Jan 27 Emirates FA Cup 4

Wed Jan 31 Newcastle United A

Sat Feb 3 Manchester City H

Sat Feb 10 Swansea City A

Sat Feb 17 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Feb 24 Southampton H

Sun Feb 25 Carabao Cup Final

Sat Mar 3 Everton H

Sat Mar 10 West Ham United A

Sat Mar 17 Chelsea H Emirates FA Cup 6

Sat Mar 24 International Date

Sat Mar 31 West Bromwich Albion A

Sat Apr 7 Watford A

Sat Apr 14 Leicester City H

Sat Apr 21 Stoke City A Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 28 Brighton and Hove Albion H

Sat May 5 Arsenal A

Sun May 13 A.F.C. Bournemouth H

Sat May 19 Emirates FA Cup Final