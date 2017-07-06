Clarets fixtures switched

Burnley have a number of fixture changes confirmed in the first draft of amendments by the Premier League.

Two games have been selected for TV coverage, with the home game against Crystal Palace, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 9, now being played on Sunday, September 10 (1.30pm KO, live on Sky).

The Clarets trip to Everton, which had been due to be played on Saturday, September 30, now kicking off at 2.15pm on Sunday, October 1, again live on Sky.

Two games in November have also been moved due to Arsenal’s involvement in the Europa League:

The Turf Moor clash with the Gunners, which had been scheduled for Saturday, November 25, will now be played on Sunday, November 26 (KO to be confirmed).

As a result, the game away at AFC Bournemouth, the following Tuesday, November 28, will now be played 24 hours later on Wednesday, November 29 (KO 7.45pm).

Confirmation of the date of Burnley’s trip to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur will be announced as soon as possible.