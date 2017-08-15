Clarets in for Romanian striker?

Burnley have reportedly offered £11.8m for Deportivo La Coruna's Romanian striker Florin Andone.

The Clarets are on the lookout for another forward option after Andre Gray's £18m move to Watford last week, and have had an offer, slightly less than the £12m reported, turned down by Leeds United for Chris Wood.

It is now being suggested that they may have turned their attentions towards the continent, for Andone, who scored 12 La Liga goals for Deportivo last season.

Andone, 24, has 15 caps for Romania, scoring once.

He was linked with Aston Villa two years ago while with Córdoba.

https://youtu.be/Oxkn-S7hhgo