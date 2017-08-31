Clarets interested in winger - but face waiting game

Burnley are interested in a loan move for Everton's Aaron Lennon.

But they could face a waiting game ahead of the 11 p.m. deadline.

The 30-year-old has recently featured for the Toffees against Hajduk Split and Chelsea, after returning to the fold after “receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness.”

The former England wideman had looked likely to to leave earlier in the window, but Everton are believed to be reluctant to allow him to leave at present, with Kevin Mirallas' future to be resolved.

The Belgian is a target for Olympiakos and West Ham, and if he leaves - with the Toffees preferring a permanent switch rather than a loan - Everton are not expected to allow Lennon out.

If Mirallas stays at Goodison Park, Lennon may be permitted to move on loan.