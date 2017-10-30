Clarets mark Sean Dyche's fifth anniversary in charge with victory over Newcastle

Sean Dyche has achieved unprecedented success during his five-year tenure at Turf Moor and the Burnley boss was able to mark the milestone with league win number 211.

The 1-0 win over Newcastle United took Dyche's record to 85 wins, 319 points, 256 goals and 73 clean sheets as Jeff Hendrick's second goal of the season proved decisive.

Jack Cork leads the celebrations

Dyche was welcomed on to the pitch prior to kick off to a standing ovation and it's the least the former Watford chief deserves having brought two promotions to the Premier League, a Championship title, a record points tally (93) and a 23-game unbeaten streak since taking over from Eddie Howe.

Hendrick, one of five record purchases during the Dyche era, was at the heart of Burnley's bright start, rolling off the right shoulder of Florian Lejeune to get on the end of James Tarkowski's flick on but the one-time Derby County midfielder dragged his effort wide of the far post.

The Republic of Ireland international was the target again when pulling away to meet Robbie Brady's corner but his header was turned wide by Jonjo Shelvey.

It could've been third time lucky for the St Kevin's Boys graduate when he hooked the ball awkwardly towards the back post but striker Ashley Barnes was denied by Robert Elliot.

The game ebbed and flowed with very little action but Christian Atsu was alive to the loose ball when Jack Cork failed to deal with Matt Ritchie's cross but the Ghanaian winger lifted his attempt over the crossbar.

Atsu's pass then crafted space for Shelvey on the edge of the penalty area but goalkeeper Nick Pope was right behind the Magpie midfielder's well'driven shot.

Tarkowski flicked in to the side-netting from an acute angle as the home side responded while Brady's cross threatened to loop over Elliot until the goalkeeper stepped back hastily to claim the ball on the line.

And Ashley Barnes, on his 28th birthday, making his first start of the season, almost picked up the perfect present but the forward guided his header narrowly wide of the post from Stephen Ward's cross.

The second half was very similar with both sides failing to carry a genuine threat in the final third though Pope saved well from Ayoze when the Spaniard tried to pick out the corner with a curling right-footed strike.

At the other end, Tarkowski couldn't direct his header either side of Elliot when meeting Brady's deep free kick before Cork's effort took a nick that diverted the ball just past the post.

The breakthrough came in the 74th minute and it will probably be one of the easiest of Dyche's rule so far.

Elliot spread himself well to deny Cork from point blank range but Johann Berg Gudmundsson, on his return to the starting XI, was alert enough to pick out an unmarked Hendrick at the back post and the midfielder fired the ball in to an empty net.

Both sides had chances to affect the scoreline further in the latter stages though it was United who went closest to salvaging a point.

Joselu's right-footed attempt from the edge of the box crept past the upright with Pope unsighted but there was nothing distorted about the goalkeeper's vision when he leapt to the rescue of his team mates to turn substitute Isaac Hayden's shot around the post.

That came after Barnes had drawn a fine save from Elliot once the birthday boy had traded passes with Hendrick on the edge of the box.

And in the final seconds, with Elliot in the box for a Newcastle corner, Javier Manquillo's flick from Shelvey's delivery had Pope troubled but the ball just cleared the crossbar.

The Clarets now go in to their top flight game against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday in seventh place, level on 16 points with Liverpool.