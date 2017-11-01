Clarets midfielder Defour is getting back to his best

Steven Defour feels like he's rolling back the years after the Clarets midfielder confessed that he's back to his best.

The 29-year-old Belgian international believes that he's emulating the form of his time at Standard Liege where he won the Pro League twice while adding two domestic cup triumphs.

The Mechelen-born man, who has started every game for Burnley in the Premier League so far, even earned the Belgian Golden Shoe in 2007, recognition for his outstanding displays in his homeland.

Defour played another impressive role alongside man of the match Jack Cork in the 1-0 win over Newcastle United at Turf Moor on Sean Dyche's fifth anniversary at the club.

And he feels that he owes a lot to the Burnley boss having been transformed in to a more complete player.

"This is one of those moments where I’m feeling like I was at Standard Liege, at my best," he said. "I think I can still do better but for the moment it’s quite good and I hope I can progress with the team.

"He’s a very good manager. He’s very straightforward, you know you have to work and adapt to his style.

"Everybody says that his training is the toughest and you have to adapt to that, when you do that you can show it on the pitch.

"He added a lot on the defensive side and I think he made me a real central midfielder in the Premier League who can play football and run around and defend. The gaffer also has confidence in me and I try not to embarrass him."

The former Porto and Anderlecht midfielder is proud to be a part of the club's evolution both on and off the field.

The Clarets are now seventh in the top flight after Jeff Hendrick's second half strike sealed the deal against the Magpies.

"It was a massive three points, it’s two good games having a good start," he said. "It’s difficult because Newcastle had two lines of four and the space was out wide.

"We tried to get good crosses in, we had a lot of the final third but maybe that last pass was not always accurate.

"We stayed on the front foot, the gaffer said they concede a lot of goals in the second half so mentally it was important to go on and we got the goal."

He added: "It’s something we work on, even in training, to keep the ball a bit better, to be patient and go from one side to the other and maybe go back, it’s working better and better.

"After five years we can say Burnley has made a massive evolution. We’re seventh in the PL now, after five years of his coaching it’s massive.

"Even the development of the new training ground. I saw some pictures of before, where they came from to where they are now is a big evolution.

"If you see now we are seventh, we stayed in the PL for the first time, so I hope we can continue being a stable PL team."