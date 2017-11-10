Clarets midfielder earns first senior England cap

Jack Cork became Burnley’s 27th full England international tonight when he made his senior debut against World Cup holders Germany at Wembley.

After waiting 42 years since Martin Dobson last represented the Clarets for the Three Lions in 1974, Burnley have since had three players capped - Tom Heaton, Michael Keane and now Cork - in 18 months.

Cork was a late call up to the squad after a number of withdrawals due to injury, but came on for Jake Livermore of West Brom in the 86th minute of the goalless draw against Germany.

Capped at every level from England Under 16s to the Under 21s, Cork now has the full set, and, in a World Cup year, will hope he gets a more extended opportunity against Brazil on Tuesday night.