Clarets midfielder set for exit

Norwegian midfielder Fredrik Ulvestad could be a deadline day departure from Turf Moor.

The 25-year-old, in the last year of his contract, could leave on loan, or a permanent move if a deal can be done.

The one-cap Norway international has made 10 appearances for the club in total since arriving from Aalesund in 2015, starting the final game of the 2014-15 Premier League season at Aston Villa, and the EFL Cup exit at Accrington Stanley a year ago.

He spent last season on loan in League 1 with Charlton Athletic, making 31 appearances, scoring one goal.

Clarets scholar Tommy Wood could also join neighbours Barnoldswick Town, and Burnley keeper Connor King, on a work experience loan in the Hallmark Security North West Counties Premier Division.