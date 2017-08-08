Clarets offer refund to fans who attended abandoned Hannover 96 friendly

Following the abandonment of the Burnley v Hannover 96 friendly on Saturday, Burnley Football Club is offering the following in terms of supporter refunds.

All Burnley supporters who attended the game will have one week from Tuesday, 8th August to claim a full refund on all purchased ticket(s).

Following this refund period, all remaining gate monies will be donated to charity.

Refunds will be made dependant on how you purchased your ticket(s):

Purchased in person at the ticket office:

Come down to the Turf Moor Ticket Office with your ticket from the game. Hand your ticket in to receive a refund to the value of your ticket. If you paid by credit/debit card for your tickets, please ensure you bring this card with you.

Purchased over the phone on the Ticket Hotline (0844 807 1882)

When you purchased your ticket over the phone, you should have received an email confirmation to your registered email address. Please forward this ticket confirmation email to website@burnleyfc.com, along with your full name and Clarets Number. Please also state in the email ‘I would like to receive a refund for the Burnley vs Hannover game’

Purchased online at claretsstore.com

When you purchased your ticket over the phone, you should have received an email confirmation to your registered email address. Please forward this ticket confirmation email to website@burnleyfc.com, along with your full name and Clarets Number. Please also state in the email ‘I would like to receive a refund for the Burnley vs Hannover game’.

This refund period will end at 5pm on Monday, 14th August 2017. Any monies remaining from the gate receipts will be handed over to Burnley FC in the Community, for distribution among local charities.

Burnley Football Club again apologises to supporters for any inconvenience caused by Saturday’s game.

However, supporter safety was paramount in the decision to halt the game and we continue to support the Police’s efforts to find those responsible for causing injury and criminal damage.