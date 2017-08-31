Clarets striker goes out on loan

Clarets striker Dan Agyei has joined League 1 Walsall on loan.

Agyei has agreed a temporary deal with the Saddlers until January 6th.

There was interest from a number of League 1 clubs, including Blackpool, Scunthorpe United and Fleetwood Town, though Uwe Rosler's interest was a contingency plan for replacing Devante Cole, who remains at Highbury as it stands.

Town, who already have Burnley's Australian midfielder Aiden O'Neill on a season-long loan at Highbury, have received offers for Cole, the son of former Clarets striker Andrew, from a Championship club and another unnamed foreign club.

