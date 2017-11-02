Continued speculation is no distraction

Sean Dyche insists neither he nor his players are distracted by continued speculation linking him with Everton.



The latest line from the national media is that the Toffees could appoint the replacement for Ronald Koeman as early as Monday, with Dyche very much still in the frame.

But previous speculation on Tuesday hinting at an imminent official approach failed to materialise, as reported on burnleyexpress.net

Dyche is preparing his players for Saturday’s game at Southampton, and asked whether his players are getting on with things amid the speculation, he said: “They have no reason not to. They have grown accustomed to it.

“They have links, I have links. It’s part of the relative success.

“I just keeping getting on with the job as I have done.”

Is it easy to let the stories wash over you? : “Yes. It’s my job. It’s what I do.”

Dyche said last week he had had no contact with Everton, and, asked again, he reiterated: “The same as the week before.

”Just show the press conference from last week.”