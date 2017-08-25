Dyche not surprised by Trippier's progress

Sean Dyche isn't surprised by Kieran Trippier’s progress with Spurs and England.

Since leaving Turf Moor two years ago, Trippier has had to be patient, due to the form of Kyle Walker.

But he finished the season as Spurs’ first choice right back and made his England debut, while Walker moved to Manchester City for £50m.

Spurs are believed to be looking at PSG’s Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier, but, ahead of a reunion with the former Claret at Wembley, Dyche feels he was already showing his quality with Burnley: “I think he was delivering it here. I don’t think it was about potential, I thought he was delivering in the Premier League.

“In our one season that he had with us in the Premier League I thought he had a really good season.

“I don’t think his progression is enormous, I thought he was delivering then. He’s had to wait his time because Kyle Walker was playing so well. But I always thought he was ready to go in and do a job.

“I think getting adjusted to the surroundings and his fellow players and stuff like that is maybe part of it. But the actual quality of performance, I thought he was very good with us and certainly worthy of playing in the Premier League. But I think he just had to wait for his chance to come at Spurs, and he has done, and he’s taken it when it has come.”

Trippier’s enthusiasm and desire to play is infectious, but he went from playing week in, week out with Burnley, to being used sparingly by Mauricio Pochettino: “The thing about Tripps is that he’s got a real desire to be playing all the time. He wants to be part of the team and wants to play football all the time. Sometimes players across the board in this profession are questioned for that. Fans say ‘they’re just happy to pick up the money’, but I can assure you he’s not.

“He desperately wants to play all the time. He’s got a real thirst and desire to play. So with that in mind he has done well to just stay professional, keep working at his game away on the training ground when he’s needed to and then wait for his chance.

“But when his chance has come he’s been ready to deliver.

“I think he’s still moulding. His career’s still changing and his performances are still getting stronger in different ways.

“He’ll have learnt from us and he’ll have learnt from Pochettino and his staff so I think there will be differences (in his game). But he was already a very good player, in my opinion, when he left here and definitely a Premier League player.”

Trippier remains close with the players and staff he left behind at Burnley: “He’s got a good bond. He still speaks to a few of the lads here and I get the odd text message from him.

“He’s a great lad. I enjoyed his performances and I enjoyed him as a character. He was a good lad to be around - good in our group.”