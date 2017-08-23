Dyche's derby delight

Clarets boss Sean Dyche felt his squad’s depth was evident as they comfortably despatched derby rivals Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Burnley claimed a fourth successive win over Rovers, their third straight success at Ewood Park, as they made it seven games unbeaten against the old enemy, thanks to goals from Jack Cork and Robbie Brady,

Dyche made eight changes to his starting XI, but his side made sure Rovers didn't so much as register a shot on target.

He said: “I'm very pleased, obviously it's easier on reflection, because of a very good performance, but I said before the game, I think we've added another layer to the group, to the depth of it, the competitive element of the group and the quality.

“We need it, and we still have to further it if we can, and we can't be too bold because the Premier League is a tough business, but we're in good shape, and I thought we showed that.”

Burnley got on top after the opening stages, and didn't let their grip slip, and he added: “It's probable when you come into these games, they're going to get the ball forward early, from everywhere, which they did, I totally understand Tony’s thinking, build a bit of momentum, but I thought we saw our way through that very well, the two centre halves were very strong early in the game, the full backs were very strong, Popey when he was needed, and as the game settled, I thought we played some really good stuff.

“We were very effective, when we’re trying to morph slightly differently, the team and the players, we want to still penetrate, and I thought by half-time, if Woody’s goes in, its 3-0, and I think it's game over.

“I think we created enough first half to be further in front,

“Second half it was more containing, and we did that very well.”

Jon Walters suffered an ankle injury, and he explained: “I don't know he depth of it, we gave him the benefit of the doubt, probably could have made the decision for him but he tried to play on, but it wasn't quite right.

“We’ll find out more over the next couple of days, it's his ankle.”

That meant a debut for £15m record signing Chris Wood, who had a hand in Brady’s goal: “He's only been in a couple of days, its a big game, he's played in some derbies with Leeds, but it's a big game for different reasons, not just the cup, with the local rivalry, but I thought he did well.

“He had a very strong chance and the lad made a very good save, then second half he caught one a bit too clean, but he’ll get used to us, and learn how we play.”

Dyche was also delighted for the travelling army of Clarets fans: “Terrific for the fans, these games are always for the people, my depth of knowledge isn't ingrained, I understand what it means, but I'm delighted for them.

“And what a strange week, a cup game and then we’re at Wembley!”