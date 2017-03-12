Fish chips in with equaliser

Brighouse Town slipped a place in ninth in the Evo-Stik NPL’s First Division North yesterday after being held 2-2 at home by Ramsbottom United.

They scored first and last at Hove Edge, Ben Wharton giving Paul Quinn’s side a flying start with a seventh minute header from Mike Fish’s great ball in.

Lee Gaskell levelled from the penalty spot on 16 minutes and gave the visitors the lead seven minutes after the break as Ramsbottom threatened to repeat their win over Town in Lancashire a month ago.

However, Brighouse equalised 10 minutes from time through Fish from a tight angle, as his teammates were appealing for a penalty.

The result keeps Brighouse ahead of Ramsbottom on goal difference but Scarborough Athletic, 1-0 home winners against Kendal Town, leapfrogged the pair of them.

Kendal are the next visitors to the Dual Seal Stadium, next weekend, but before then Brighouse have a trip to Ossett Albion on Tuesday.

Albion are 17th in the table after losing to a last minute goal at Farsley Celtic yesterday, going down 2-1.