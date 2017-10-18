Former Clarets midfielder Joey Barton appears in Morrissey video

Former Clarets midfielder Joey Barton has made a surprise appearance in the video for Morrissey's new single Spent The Day In Bed.



Barton played 58 games for the club in two spells, scoring four goals, but in April received a ban after admitting a Football Association charge in relation to betting, and was released in May.

Last month, he revealed on instagram that he had met the one-time lead singer of The Smiths, and had helped shoot a video for the lead single for new album Low In High School.

The video was shot at the Peckham Liberal Club, and directed by Sophie Muller, showing the one-cap England international pushing Morrissey around in a wheelchair.