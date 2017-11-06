Green death overshadows action

Greetland’s 5-4 win on penalties at Kirk Deighton Rangers in the West Riding Challenge Cup - and indeed all of Saturday’s local football - was completely overshadowed by the death of Chris Green.

The Greetland club captain was taken ill as the Halifax AFL side were leaving Harrogate after the match, which had been 2-2 after 90 minutes, and died.

Ryburn United bowed out 3-1 away to Leeds City and Sowerby United lost 4-0 at home to an impressive Campion Reserves side.

Campion went ahead with a penalty on the half hour mark and doubled their lead just before the break.

Sowerby fought hard and the Campion keeper had to be at his best to keep out a Harvey Walsh effort.

Campion struck again soon after and quickly made it four.

Walsh had strong claims for a goal with a delightful lob but the referee ruled the ball had not crossed the line.

Elland side Huddersfield Amateur kept up their winning run with a fine 2-0 away win away to fellow West Yorkshire League top section side Hartshead.

Hartshead are always a tough nut to crack on their tight ground but goals from James Greenwood and Jacob Driver ensured Amateurs’ progress.

There was an all-Halifax AFL affair in the second round of the West Riding Trophy and Premier title hopefuls Shelf FC must have been relieved to progress on penalties by 5-4 away to Brighouse Sports after a 2-2 draw.

Brighouse Sports Reserves had better luck in a shoot-out, winning 4-2 after a 2-2 draw away to Pool AFC Reserves, but Ryburn United Reserves and Junction Inn bowed out on penalties to Britannia Sports Reserves and Hellifield Sports respectively.

Ivy House won 5-1 away to Bradley while Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves, Sowerby Bridge, Denholme United and FC Ovenden are also through to round three.

lllingworth had a hard fought 2-1 victory over Wakefield side Snydale Athletic firsts.

The first half was even with strong defending from both sides but just before the break Tom Kershaw was sent clear and he finished well to put Saints 1-0 up.

Illingworth needed some fine saves from veteran keeper Tony Clarke to keep them in front and slightly against the run of play substitute Rohan Ford broke clear to set up youngster Tom Mcgregor to make the game safe.

A late Snydale goal made for an uncomfortable last five minutes but Saints hung on for their first ever cup victory.

Sowerby Bridge won 3-1 at home to Dalton Dynamoes, Division One leaders Denholme were 3-0 winners away to Wetherby Athletic Reserves and FC Ovenden had a home walkover against Abbey Vaults from Selby.

Further local interest in the next round is provided by Ovenden West Riding, who had a comfortable 6-2 victory away to Cask AFC in Huddersfield.

John Booth raced away from the home defence to plant a lovely angled strike into the corner of the net after 10 minutes.

West Riding were always on the offensive through Booth and Steve Fullard, who both missed good opportunities to add to the score line.

A Lee Wood 25 yarder brought Cask level on the half hour mark but Scott Eastwood restored the visitors’ lead on 40 minutes from 18 yards.

Two quick goals by Booth straight after the break put West Riding well on their way to round three. Minutes later he made it 5-2 from close range.

On 70 minutes Wood scored his second after he was allowed to pick his spot by an hesitant defence but Andy Bailey completed the scoring with five minutes left.

Greetland Reserves lost 14-4 at home to Armley CC and Northowram Reserves lost 4-1 at home to Pontefract S&SC.