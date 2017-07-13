Home opener for Brighouse

Brighouse Town will open their Evo-Stik First Division North programme at home to Skelmersdale United on Saturday, August 12.

New boss Vill Powell’s side will travel to South Shields three days later and after an FA Cup preliminary round match on August 19, they will head to Goole on Saturday, August 26.

Town’s second home league match is against Tadcaster Albion on the club’s traditional match night of Monday during the week, on August 28.

Brighouse have two home games over the festive period, against Ossett Town on Tuesday, December 26 and Goole on Saturday, December 30.

The final match of the season is at Droylsden on Saturday, April 28.