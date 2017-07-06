"I just can’t wait to get started" - Clarets new boy Taylor

Summer signing Charlie Taylor admits he cannot wait to hit the ground running after crossing the Pennines to join Burnley.

The out-of-contract defender finally cut ties with Leeds United after 14 years to join the Clarets on a four-year deal, for a fee yet to be determined.



And Taylor, 23, insisted the lure of Premier League football made the move to Turf Moor a “no-brainer”.

He told Clarets Player HD: “It’s my first move permanently away from Leeds, so it’s something different for me but something I can’t wait to crack on with.

“I’ve been there since I was nine and I knew it was the right time really. There were so many things that attracted me to Burnley; it ticks every box and it was a no-brainer really.

“That’s the huge attraction of the Premier League, just everything about it! Week in, week out you are playing teams like Chelsea and Manchester United, so I just can’t wait to get started.”

Taylor reported for pre-season training with his new team mates on Thursday morning, having put behind him the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs with Leeds last season.

He added: “Last season was definitely a positive one for Leeds. It didn’t end too great, missing out on the play-offs but there’s definitely a lot of positives to take from that.

“It was a tough decision in the end to leave, but one I had to make.

“It’s nice to hear some nice comments from Leeds fans. I was there a long time and it is sad to leave but I’m just looking forward to the next chapter in my life and kicking on, trying to improve with the manager, the staff and get used to the surroundings and my team mates.

“The competition here is huge. I watched Burnley a lot last season and they were very impressive with their home form.

“Stephen Ward did brilliant, so I’ve got to fight hard to get in the team. But I’m sure even if I’m not I can learn a lot of things off him.

“I just want to improve and try to help Burnley go onto that next level, stay in the Premier League, and kick on to bigger and better things.”

