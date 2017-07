Sean Dyche and his men returned to their Gawthorpe training base yesterday for the start of pre-season training.

New Clarets signing Charlie Taylor linked up with his new team-mates for the first time ahead after signing earlier in the day.

Boss Sean Dyche has drawn up his pre-season plans, which will start with a training camp in Ireland and include a friendly against Shamrock Rovers on Friday, 14 July