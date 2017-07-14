Jack Cork eager to repay the faith on Turf return

New Clarets arrival Jack Cork is ready to repay the faith shown in him by Sean Dyche after the two were reunited at Turf Moor.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who has signed a four-year deal after moving from the Liberty Stadium, enjoyed a loan spell in the Championship at Vicarage Road in 2009 after now-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers acquired his services from Chelsea.

Dyche was governing Watford’s youth system at the time with his promotion to second in command, following Malky Mackay’s appointment that summer, happening just after Cork’s return to Stamford Bridge.

The former England Under-21s international, who played 19 times for the Hornets, said: “He was at Watford briefly when I was there. You could tell he had that sort of personality and mentality to push on to be a manager in his own right.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of hard work but it will be fun at times. We’ll enjoy it and hopefully we’ll have a good season together.

“It is nice to feel like that and it’s nice to have that trust in someone that they believe that they can bring you back and do a job. Hopefully I can repay that faith this season and see how we go.”

Swansea City’s vice-captain, who wore the armband in the absence of Leon Britton, made 57 appearances for Burnley while on loan from Chelsea between January 2010 and May 2011, has attributed his early development as a player to his first spell with the club.

“I loved it here,” said Cork, who was selected in Great Britain’s squad for the 2012 Olympics. “I had a great time.

“At the end of the Premier League season we went down so it would be good to have a go and do something different this year.

“The year after was a good season, we had some good players, and I really enjoyed it.

“It played a massive part in my development. I was here for a year-and-a-half and it basically felt like I’d signed for the club really.

“I met some great people and we played some good football. It was a great time.

“I was sad to go but I can’t really remember what happened in the summer.

“I ended up going to Southampton and that was that. I did really enjoy it at Burnley and my family did as well.”