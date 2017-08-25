Jack Cork looking to inflict further Wembley misery on Spurs!

Midfielder Jack Cork is looking to exploit Spurs’ poor form at Wembley when the Clarets travel down to the national stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tottenham have won just one game in 10 at their temporary home, with the first staging of a top flight fixture ending in a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at the weekend.

The North London side have only won once at the new-look Wembley since beating the Blues to win the League Cup nine-and-a-half years ago. That came against CSKA Moscow in last season’s Champions League group stages.

Cork, who claimed a goal and an assist in the midweek Carabao Cup victory against Rovers at Ewood Park, said: “Tottenham at Wembley, everyone’s going to be up for that.

“They’ve had a bit of tough form there recently and hopefully we can add to that.

“It’s never easy when you’ve had a bit of bad form, it’s hard to get out of it. Hopefully we can exploit that.

“It’s special. Hopefully it gives us a little bit of a boost because it’s not every day you get to play at Wembley. It will be massive.”

Jack’s the lad

Summer signing Jack Cork was delighted to get back on the scoresheet for the Clarets.

The 28-year-old netted in the Carabao Cup win against Rovers at Ewood Park.

The midfielder, who has now scored five times for the club, said: “It was nice. It’s always good to get off the mark and it’s an even better feeling in a game like that.

“It was great to do it in front of all our fans. It was a good night.”