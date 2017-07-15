Jonathan Walters promises to give his all to Clarets

New man Jonathan Walters has vowed to leave everything on the pitch in a bid to stabalise the Clarets in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old, signed from Stoke City on a two-year deal, was well-renowned for his industrious nature and committed attitude throughout his seven years at the Potters and the striker has promised to transfer those attributes over with him to Turf Moor.

Walters, who scored 62 goals in 269 appearances during his stay at the Bet365 Stadium, is armed with a wealth of top flight experience and he said: “I’ve been there and done it over the past few years.

“I played a number of years at Stoke and had a successful few years after they were promoted, stabilising the club in the Premier League.

“I’ve been there seven years and many strikers have come and gone, the majority of the time I’ve been playing on the right side of midfield and often finished top scorer.

“Hopefully I can bring that here, I can bring goals and you will get every last ounce out there on the pitch.”

The Republic of Ireland international fully understands how the top flight works and he’s wary of the threat of so-called ‘second season syndrome’.

Walters’ narrative carries a warning against getting too comfortable but the former Ipswich Town forward has declared that he’ll lead by example in the fight to succeed.

“I remember from my time at Bolton, it was massive under Sam Allardyce to avoid second season syndrome,” he said.

“A lot of teams who don’t go down in the first season tend to get a little bit comfortable and go down in the second one, whether that be thinking they’ve already done it and not stepping on again, but we’ll make sure that doesn’t happen.

“It’s a big season, the teams that have come up will treat every game like a cup final and there will be some big games to start off with, but bring it on!”

Walters, who has 49 caps for his country, added: “If you stand still you go backwards, you’ve got to work harder each year and add to it.

“Fitness levels are exceptional here and that always helps, but you’ve got to fight for everything, you need to always have that hunger, down the years players lose it but I’ve never lost that.

“I’m as hungry as ever to play and to perform and help the team out in any way I can.”

With the Potters surviving at England’s highest level for nine successive seasons now, Walters feels that his former employers have engineered a productive model to follow.

“They built steadily, the owners are very good, they did it the right way and there seems to be a similar set-up here,” he said.

“There’s great staff, a great manager in terms of the thinking to do the same sort of thing, they’ve spent over the last couple of years on building a good training ground, good facilities and giving them every chance to go out and perform. It seems to be getting done the right way.”

