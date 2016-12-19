Lack of quality concerns Heath

Town boss Billy Heath said his team were “devoid of quality” after their drab 1-1 draw at home to Telford on Saturday.

Josh Wilde’s goal in added time rescued a point for The Shaymen after Joe Fitzpatrick’s stunning effort looked to have won the game for the visitors late on.

Heath said: “Both teams were devoid of quality. All our players were guilty of giving the ball away whatever position they were in.

“All the players made wrong choices and misplaced passes - some were worse than others.

“Some of them may be feeling the pressure of playing at home - it’s a factor.

“But they’ve got to be brave and get through this.

“The expectation is big and that weighs heavy sometimes, and the players have got to deal with it.

“They’ve just got to play their way out of it.

“We took Liam King out and brought in Danny Clarke along with Jake Hibbs into the midfielder three, and I thought Clarkey did well.

“He was unfortunate at times but you’ve seen what he’s about - he works really hard, gets about people, gets close to Tom Denton.”

Town’s performance lacked creativity and was littered with high balls up to 6’ 7” striker Tom Denton, which elicited frustration from the home fans.

But Heath insisted his team is not following the game-plan by taking the route-one approach.

“When we’re doing things in training we’re bright on the ball, we pass it,” he said.

“We don’t tell them to go back to front, we don’t say ‘our game plan is to drop it into Denton at every opportunity’ - it’s a myth.

“People think we set up telling our full-backs to launch it up to Denton - it’s a total myth.

“If you watch our sessions, we play and we tell them to mix it up.

“The teams that win the league are teams that can mix their play up.

“But at the minute it’s an easy ball to go up to Denton, so when you’re not playing well you get it out of your feet and think ‘what do I do, I’ll find Dents’.

“He was off it today. He held his hands up and said he was absolutely woeful, and he was.

“All you want from players is honesty, and these boys are honest.

“But we don’t tell them to go route one. In the sessions we play short, they’re all about keeping the ball, passing the ball.

“But you’ve got to transfer it into the matches, and at the moment we’re not doing that.”