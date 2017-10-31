No approach imminent for Dyche

Suggestions Everton are set to make an imminent approach for Clarets boss Sean Dyche are wide of the mark.



Sky Sports News reported this morning that the Goodison Park club are likely to make an official approach for Dyche "in the next 24 hours".

But I understand that isn't the case.

Everton relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties last Monday after a 5-2 defeat at home to Arsenal, and appointed former Claret David Unsworth as caretaker.

The club handed Unsworth four games, to take them up to the international break, and after defeats at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup and at Leicester in the Premier League, the Toffees are at Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night, before facing Watford on Sunday.

And Everton are expected to maintain their initial stance that they will take their time to mull over Koeman's replacement.

Whether Dyche emerges as a target remains to be seen, but there will be no immediate decision.