Normanton settles top clash

Lee Mount beat Halifax Hammers 4-3 in a clash of two sides boasting 100 per cent records in the Premier Division of the Halifax Sunday League.

A goal from Jack Normanton gave the Shroggs Park hosts victory after the sides had been locked at 1-1, 2-2 and 3-3.

In a frantic finale Hammers had appeals for a penalty turned down and then Ahsan Farooq had an equaliser ruled out for offside.

Lee Mount were well organised and took advantage in wet and windy conditions against a Hammers side with key players missing.

Hammers took the lead on 16 minutes via youngster Awais Khan’s low shot into the bottom corner which gave Liam Normanton no chance. However, the unmarked Paul Fiander soon made it 1-1 at the back post.

Hammers found it difficult to get their passing game going but they regained the lead when Mohammed Ozair went on one of his many runs and his long range shot deceived Normanton.

A freak goal made it 2-2 at the break, the ball rebounding into the net off Jay Carney’s chest after Hammers keeper Yasar Mohammed had attempted to punch away from a corner.

Both sides had good chance. Mount’s Callum Meade went clear but failed to beat Mohammed and his second effort was cleared off the line.

Hammers took the lead for a third time when Irfan Afzal and Kashif Akmal set up Khurram Shazad but Meade scored on the counter and two minutes later a mix up in defence allowed Normanton to score what turned out to be the winner.

Waiters Arms made it four wins out of four with a hard fought 5-3 victory over Ryburn United.

Waiters started on the front foot with wingers Colin Maguire and Brad Tynan to the fore and a long ball from Waiters keeper Ethan Daly was pounced on by top scorer Lee Wood, who slotted calmly past the on-rushing Lewis Scott.

Wood soon made it 2-0 from a Billy Grogan cross but Nathan Hargreaves headed home for Ryburn, who then drew level.

Ryburn hit a post early in the second half and substitute Dave Chappell set up Waiters’ third with a nice flick on to Wood, who volleyed home for his hat trick.

Hargreaves’ chip made it 3-3 but Adam Helliwell’s through ball enabled Billy Grogan to run clear and finish well and Reece Uttley smashed home from the edge of the area in the last minute.

Hollins Holme notched their first top section win of the season in style with a 6-1 home win over Ryburn Valley.

The three points came as a huge relief to boss Steve Parker, who had called on his players to match their undoubted ability with a focused approach.

Hollins made their intentions clear from the first whistle. They had only a Sam Tattersall goal to show for their efforts in the first half in spite of having most of the ball and chances. Keeper Matty Hirst kept Valley in contention.

The Calder Holmes pitch cut up in the second half and Ryburn got on terms from the penalty spot when Parker thought his player had taken the ball before an opposing player but referee Craig Salmons disagreed.

The goals final flowed for Hollins in the last half hour with Joe Gibson, Will Chadwick and Gibson scoring again before Tattersall completed his hat-trick with two more.

Four matches went ahead in Division One and Siddal Place and Bradshaw lead the table after scoring 17 goals between them on their travels.

Siddal beat Triangle 7-0 on Savile Park with the help of a hat-trick from Jake Thompson while Bradshaw, who have played five games to Siddal’s four, conceded six against Thrum Hall but got 10 of their own!

Jordan Coduri led the goal-fest with a hat-trick for Bradshaw. Teammate Thomas Boyle got a couple and opponents Jonathan Gibson and David Sudall also bagged a brace.

Halifax Hammers Reserves, like their first team, also lost their unbeaten record when going down 8-3 against Halifax Amateurs at Calderdale College.

North Bridge backed up their heavy defeat of Triangle the previous week with a 4-2 win over Barum Top at Lane Head.

The first 45 minutes were attritional rather than entertaining with Sean Byrne missing two good chances for Bridge.

Barum Top produced some direct running and they had two headed chances from corners after the break before Andy Day put Bridge in front.

The lead could have been doubled but for two good saves from Kian Sunderland.

The visitors blasted back to take the lead with a long range effort and a wind assisted punt. Louie Kenny and Andrew Pluta were the scorers.

North Bridge manager Stuart Blakey sent on Louis Benoit, Shane Roberts and Andy Blakey to good effect.

Jamie Callaghan slid home from a Tom Hoodlass cross to restore parity, before the same player assisted again with five minutes left as the tide turned.

Callaghan thought he had his second with a header but it hit teammate Benoit and deflected in for 3-2.

The icing on the cake was provided by Roberts late on as he rounded off a fine move involving Kirwan and Benoit.