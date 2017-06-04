Old Boys not folding after all

Brighouse Old Boys AFC have made an extraordinary U-turn in the space of 48 hours and decided not to fold after all.

The West Yorkshire League members, who play home matches at Lightcliffe Academy, posted an announcement on social media on Thursday to say that the club was folding.

That was a shock given that Old Boys fielded two sides last season, even though both struggled.

However, the decision was reversed two days later, meaning the club’s 20-year existence will be extended.

Old Boys had called for “pledges of commitment” by 6pm on June 1 and it appeared the response had been poor when the following statement appeared at 4.28pm on Thursday: “Sorry to announce that we have made a decision to fold Brighouse Old Boys as club.

“Players have found it hard to commit to playing next season on a routine basis for genuine reasons and that and financial pressures have forced us to close the club.

“This is indeed a sad day for all people who have been involved now and in the past but we have had some great times and we need to celebrate these as well as regretting that we cannot continue.”

The obituaries for a club, which was formed as an off shoot of Brighouse Juniors in 1997, were being written when the following upbeat post appeared yesterday at 5.05pm: “After recent news of the club folding we have been inundated with messages of support and interest in keeping the club going.

“A meeting happened today with committee members, players and interested parties in order to keep the dream alive and alive is the dream!

“Brighouse Old Boys is NOT folding. More news to follow in coming weeks! This is a new chapter for the club and a stepping stone on to bigger and better things. 20 years strong and still going strong. UP THE BOBS!”