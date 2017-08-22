Plenty more to come from Chris Wood - Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes record signing Chris Wood has the ability to have an instant impact at Turf Moor but added that there's plenty more to come from the striker.

The club's sixth addition of the summer transfer window joined the Clarets on a four-year deal from Leeds United on Monday and could make his debut in the Carabao Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Chris Wood signed for a record breaking fee yesterday

The New Zealand international culminated last term as the Championship's leading scorer with 27 goals which took his tally to 44 goals in 88 games during his stay at Elland Road.

Despite featuring for both Leicester City and West Brom in the Premier League the 25-year-old has yet to make a top flight start but Dyche is more than confident that his latest acquisition can make the grade.

"I'm really pleased," said Dyche. "Deals are hard to get done. I think we’ve done well in the market so far. I still think there are a couple of situations we’re looking at.

"But we’re really happy to have Chris here. He’s someone I’ve liked for a while and someone I still think has more to come.

"I think at 25, he’s still got more development in him. I think he’s hungry to do that, and he wants to do it here. That’s a big positive for us.

“With the level that we’re now at they’ve still got to be able to be effective. Players like Woody have got to have the immediate ability to affect what we’re doing but I still think there’s more to come from players like him.

"He’s become more rounded over the last few years in his general performances and his understanding of the role and his profession. I think at 25 he’s a really good age.

"The Premier League is tough and he’s got to try and challenge himself with that now and within our group of course.

"I think he’s a good view of someone who can affect us now when he gets his chance but I still think there’s more that he can add to his game."

Dyche has been an admirer of the Auckland-born frontman for some time, owing to the striker's growing catalogue of goals.

The Clarets chief feels that Wood has the capability to score different types of goals which will add to the blend of his squad.

He said: "He's got the ability to score different types of goals, that's always an effective weapon, he can score a long strike when he needs to, he can score a header, he can nick one, he can poach one, he can bundle one in.

"I think that's a good thing for a striker. He's been playing up there a lot on his own as well and I just think he adds to the blend of strikers.

"I like our group of strikers here. I think I've liked all our strikers since we've been here actually. They've all been effective in different ways."

Questioned on the similarities between Wood and Andre Gray, who left for Watford last week, Dyche added: "They’re different in style. Woody’s probably slightly more rounded in his play, with what he can offer the team’s performance, whereas Andre’s got certain weapons that are very powerful on any given day.

"I like both players for different reasons, but we think Woody’s maturity as a player is an important part of it. There’s still development in him, but I think he’s rounded a bit more now.

"He’s 25. He’s been around a few different clubs and a few different situations at the top two levels, not quite getting regular football at the top level at Leicester, but had moments within it.

"I just think he’s a good player for us at this time. His first challenge is that he’s got to get into the team.

"I’ve been quite happy with the team, the way it’s operated in pre-season and at the beginning of the season, so that’s his first job."