Powell is new Brighouse boss

Vill Powell, a former strike partner of Jamie Vardy at Stocksbridge Steels, is the new manager of Brighouse Town.

He takes over from Paul Quinn, who stepped down at the end of the Hove Edge club’s latest Evo-Stik NPL Division One North campaign after almost six years in charge.

Powell was born in Sheffield in 1979 and lives in the north of the city. He met Brighouse chairman Charlie Tolley and club secretary Dave Parker last Thursday.

His appointment has since been confirmed and he is expected to meet the players on Tuesday evening.

Powell is a licensed UEFA coach and was with Rotherham United’s Academy before joining Harrogate Town 18 months ago as assistant to Simon Weaver.

With Harrogate Town going full time, he put himself forward for management at Brighouse. He works for Sheffield Council.

Powell played for numerous clubs, starting his professional career at Sheffield Wednesday before spells with HJK Helsinki in Finland and Derry City in Northern Ireland.

He returned to England to join Retford, where he scored 73 goals in one season, and the highlights of his career include winning the Conference South and FA Trophy double with Grays Athletic.

He was also promoted to the Evo-Stik Premier League with Stocksbridge, where he formed a lethal partnership with ex-Halifax Town and current England player Vardy.