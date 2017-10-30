Rams get off mark in style

Last season’s runners-up Northowram beat reigning champions Illingworth St Mary’s 6-2 in the battle of this season’s Halifax AFL Premier Division’s slow starters.

The Rams scored four goals without reply down the slope in the second half at Northowram Rec to leave Saints as the only side in the top flight yet to win in 2017-18.

Illingworth, with a stiff breeze at their backs, fell behind after 13 minutes. Alex Abson, standing in for injured skipper Matthew Rushworth, played in Karl Amos for a tidy finish.

The lively Lewis Oldridge had a couple of efforts blocked but, despite offering little by way of goal threat, Saints drew level after 25 minutes through Mark Partington’s header with the hosts appealing in vain for offside.

The lead was short-lived, Oldridge capitalising on a defensive mistake, and Amos hit a post from close range when it looked easier to score.

Close to half-time a flying fingertip save from James Bunn maintained the one goal advantage but Johnny Lamb equalised from the ensuing corner.

The 2-2 half-time scoreline somewhat flattering the visitors, who fell behind again when a superbly-weighted pass from Cameron Millar sent in Archie Birchall on 55 minutes.

Substitute Scott Singleton produced a goal out of nothing and Josh Baines, part of a vibrant Rams’ midfield, got on the score sheet after 70 minutes with a sumptuous strike into the top corner.

Singleton wrapped up proceedings with a quality strike from close to the touchline.

Denholme United have a six point lead at the top of Division One after making it seven wins out of seven with a 1-0 win at home to Copley United.

The Foster Park outfit were made to pull out all the stops, Danny Moralee getting the all-important goal with a well-struck 25-yarder just before half time.

There were chances for both sides in an end to end contest with Adam Vaux making a couple of fine reflex saves for Denholme, who were also well served by central midfielder Toby Priestley.

Plummet Line moved above Junction Inn in the Division Two table with a 5-2 home success.

They produced a stirring comeback at Savile Park, Junction having been quick out of the traps to take a two goal lead after 15 minutes.

Plummet’s strike duo Liam Calvert and Josh Hunt then took the game by the scruff of the neck with Calvert grabbing four goals in the next 20 minutes.

His refusal never to give up a cause paid off with some tidy close range finishing.

Hunt got the fifth with a sweet curled effort around the defender on the stroke of half-time.

The second half was surprisingly goalless, Junction drawing a smart save from keeper Matty Berry early on.