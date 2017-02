Plans to play games on three successive days at Brighouse Town’s Hove Edge ground were foiled by the weather last night.

Heavy rain led to the postponement of the Evo Stik NPL Division One North game against second-placed Ossett Town.

Brighouse, 2-1 home winners against Prescot Cables on Saturday, travel to 13th-placed Rambottom United on Saturday.

The Dual Seal Stadium was also in use on Sunday when Brighouse Ladies lost 8-1 to Everton in the Women’s FA Cup.