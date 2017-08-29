Record signing Chris Wood is backing himself to succeed in the Premier League

Striker Chris Wood is backing himself to succeed in the Premier League after netting his first goal for Burnley following his record-breaking move from Leeds United.

The 25-year-old, who arrived from Elland Road for an initial £15m, rising to £18m with add ons, scored a last-gasp equaliser at Wembley, converting Robbie Brady’s pass, to earn the Clarets a point against Spurs.

Chris Wood is flanked by his new teammates following his late equaliser at Wembley

The New Zealand international, who finished last term as the top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, hadn’t scored in the top flight in 1,107 days, since finding the net for Leicester City against Everton at the King Power Stadium.

“I definitely think I belong here, but that’s my opinion and I’ll always back myself and my belief,” he said.

“I’m sure a lot of people will disagree, but that’s for me to prove them wrong.

“I’ll just work hard to do what I can and show what I can do.

Chris Wood made his Premier League bow for the Clarets at the weekend

“It was nice to finally get off the mark for Burnley.

“It’s always talked about with strikers getting off the mark quickly and thankfully I’ve done that.”

Wood, who has played in the Europa League with Birmingham City, had only played 10 times in the top flight prior to his introduction at the national stadium with both West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City.

And he was delighted to make his mark on his latest appearance.

He said: “I’m just doing my job, working hard for the team, creating chances and hopefully scoring goals.

“That’s what you need to do as a player coming off the bench – you need to work hard and impact on the game somehow.

“It was a little bit frustrating the other night (against Rovers) because I could have maybe nicked one, but that’s how it goes.

“Thankfully I got one today.

“I thought all the subs that went on changed the game and affected it in a good way.

“That’s what you wanted to do as a sub – you have to affect the game somehow, hopefully in a positive way, and that’s what happened today.

“It’s one of those things – as a striker you just need to be switched on at every moment because you never know what can happen.

“Whether it’s as soon as you come on or if it’s the last kick of the game you’ve got to make sure that you’re ready and thankfully I was.”