Robbie Brady’s versatility a plus for Ireland

Clarets wideman Robbie Brady’s versatility could be a bonus for the Republic of Ireland.

Everton’s James McCarthy has been ruled out of both crucial World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia, and Burnley’s Jeff Hendrick will not figure against Georgia, although he could return to face group leaders Serbia.

Brady has played in central midfield for his country, as well as his usual wide role, and Martin O’Neill is happy to see him ready and in good form for his club: “It’s just generally good to see him playing well again. He’s recovered the form that he showed - for country anyway - in the Euros and he’s just getting his confidence back again.

“Wherever we decide to play him, he wouldn’t complain, and I think he would be reasonably happy.”