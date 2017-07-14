Sean Dyche happy to add experience to his ranks

Clarets boss Sean Dyche believes the additions of Jack Cork and Jonathan Walters will add vital Premier League experience to his squad.

The pair, who moved to Turf Moor from Swansea City and Stoke City respectively, have played almost 400 games between them in the top flight, with Cork featuring at this level for the club on 11 occasions during a loan spell from Chelsea.

Dyche is planning on giving the duo 45 minutes alongside fellow newcomer Charlie Taylor when Burnley conclude their pre-season training camp with a friendly against Shamrock Rovers at the Tallaght Stadium tonight.

“We want depth in the squad and we want good competition and I think Jack definitely brings that with his experience in the Premier League,” said Dyche, who knows the former Swans midfielder from his time at Vicarage Road.

“We felt a player of that type, who was available to us, was a really good acquisition for the club now and for the future.

“I was working with the development squad at Watford when Jack came down on loan when Brendan Rodgers was the manager.

“I know what a good character he is and everyone at Burnley will know, arguably better than me, because of the last time he was here.”

Dyche added: “I use the word sparingly if I can, but we like the idea of players growing in our camp.

“Some have just had a little bit more at other clubs they’ve been at. We like that mixture and we want that open mindedness from a player where the Premier League is new or, for some of our lads it’s just a second season.

“But I still think you need that bit of experience in the group. I thought we needed that all along, and this is the third Premier League season at the club under myself.

“We’re really pleased to get Jon in with a real depth of experience, and Corky likewise, but on the other hand we have Charlie coming in as a newcomer, who will learn from us and learn from what it is in the Premier League.

“That’s a healthy balance for now and for the future of the club.”