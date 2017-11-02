Sean Dyche speculation continues to rage

Speculation continues to surround the future of Sean Dyche.



Express Sport shot down rumours of an imminent approach from Everton for the Clarets boss on Tuesday morning.

But the link refuses to go away, with one national newspaper claiming on Wednesday night that the Toffees could make their move over the weekend.

Everton relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties last Monday after a 5-2 defeat at home to Arsenal, and appointed former Claret David Unsworth as caretaker.

The club handed Unsworth four games, to take them up to the international break, and after defeats at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup and at Leicester in the Premier League, the Toffees were at Lyon in the Europa League last night, before facing Watford on Sunday.

Everton were expected to maintain their initial stance that they will take their time to mull over Koeman’s replacement, and they held talks with Sam Allardyce earlier this week.

But it remains to be seen whether they have now decided to pursue Dyche.

Clarets chairman Mike Garlick said on Monday night: “The more success we get, the more people are going to look at him.

“But we hope he’s going to be here for a long time.

“Another five years, hopefully.”