Shaymen head to Lincolnshire

FC Halifax Town travel to play Gainsborough Trinity tonight in the second of seven friendly matches as they count down to their Vanarama National League opener at home to Aldershot on August 5.

The Shaymen will be renewing rivalry with the Lincolnshire side, who they had two close games against in their promotion-winning 2016-17 season.

Gainsborough won 3-2 at The Northolme on September 13 but Halifax made their home advantage pay with a 2-1 success in the rematch on March 21.

While Billy Heath’s men came third in the table ahead of their play-offs success, Gainsborough finished fourth from bottom.

Heath will be looking for some progression in terms of fitness from his players after Saturday’s 4-2 victory away to fellow Calderdale side Brighouse Town.

The Shaymen are a little behind in their preparations with their summer break shunted backwards after a slightly extended last campaign.

Heath used a different team for each half at St Giles Road but tonight’s match is likely to be more formal.