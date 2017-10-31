Sky Sports suggests Everton approach for Dyche is imminent

Sky Sports News are suggesting Everton will make an official approach for Clarets boss Sean Dyche “in the next 24 hours.”

The dust hasn’t even settled on last night’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United at Turf Moor, as Burnley celebrated Dyche’s fifth anniversary at the club by moving seventh in the Premier League.

Dyche has been linked with the post since Ronald Koeman was sacked last Monday, and caretaker boss David Unsworth has subsequently lost at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup and at Leicester in the league.