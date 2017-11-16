Sean Dyche knows the grass isn't always greener, as uncertainty over Everton's search for a new manager continues.

It is almost a month since the Toffees parted company with Ronald Koeman, and even the international break hasn't made their situation any clearer.

Dyche has been linked with the post, but speciation in the national media surrounding an official approach from Goodison Park has so far proved unfounded.

Dyche has batted off the weekly grilling, while Everton have so far been knocked back by Watford in their advances for Marco Silva.

Asked again this afternoon, and whether he could rule himself out of the running, he said: "I shouldn’t have to say that because it’s not my story.

"I’ve said it 5,000 times since I’ve been at the club and I’m still here, so that’s a measure in itself.

"Five years is a long time in this game and I’ve had numerous links, some closer than others, but I just say I’m getting on with it, as I always have.

"There’s no contact, so it’s not my situation."

The rumours abound because of the job he is performing at Turf Moor, and, three weeks after celebrating five years at the helm, he added: "It is a compliment in a sense that we're doing well as a club and a group of players.

"You want your players to be recognised because it’s a sign the team are doing well, but the trouble for a club like Burnley is the vultures might start circling. I’m part of that, so that happens from time to time.

"But I’m still here five years in and that’s a marker in itself.

"Five years is remarkable, I know how hard it is. I listen to stories from managers direct and there’s some very tough situations out there.

"Mine is tough, but it’s less tough. Everyone at the club knows where they are, that’s the bit I enjoy here and that’s the good side.

"At another club it might not be as clear as that. There can be all different challenges."