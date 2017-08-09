Ticket news: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Tickets for the Clarets’ trip to Wembley to play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 27 August will go on sale to the first category of supporters eligible to buy on Tuesday, 15 August.
Please see full sales details below:
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Sunday 27th August
Kick Off – 16:00
Tickets
Under 18 years old - £17.00
Adults (18 or Over) - £30.00
65+ - £19.00
Loyalty Points Schedule
Season Ticket Holders with 5000pts – 15th August 2017
Season Ticket Holders with 4000pts – 16th August 2017
Season Ticket Holders with 3000pts – 17th August 2017
Season Ticket Holders – 18th August 2017
General Sale – 21st August 2017
Important Information :- Due to the anticipated high demand for this fixture, we will be operating a strict one ticket per clarets number. If you are wishing to purchase multiple tickets, please ensure that you have the correct amount of clarets numbers. This includes purchasing tickets for children who may not have accumulated enough points. There will be no exceptions to this.
Ticket Sales
The methods of sale are ONLINE, In Person or by Postal Application.
The final day for posting is 23rd August 2017 at 2pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.
There will be no Telephone sales for this game.
Important information regarding online sales for this fixture
The tickets are to be collected from the Ticket Office at Burnley Football Club if you select “Collect” as the fulfilment option for this fixture.
