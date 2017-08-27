Tottenham Hotspur 1, Burnley 1

Burnley's record signing Chris Wood scored his first goal for the club in stoppage time to earn the Clarets a point against Spurs at Wembley.

The former Leeds United striker kept his composure with just seconds remaining when stroking Robbie Brady's beautifully incisive pass in to the corner, causing a pocket of the national stadium to erupt with jubilation.

Jack Cork takes the ball past Spurs goalscorer Dele Alli

And that prolonged the agony for the home side who have now won just once in 11 games at the home of English football while the Clarets are now unbeaten in three visits.

The visitors started as they did against champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, undeterred by their suuroundings while refusing to be intimidated by their high profile opposition.

While the goals didn't come as freely, the visitors popped the ball about just as confidently at Wembley Stadium and the chances that came with it were a product of that.

Sam Vokes, the scorer of two goals against Antonio Conte's Blues on the opening weekend, almost slipped goal side of Toby Alderweireld from Steven Defour's pass but the defender did well to cover and ensure that Hugo Lloris's goal didn't come under any threat.

James Tarkowski then headed wide at the back post after finding space from Robbie Brady's resulting set-piece.

The Republic of Ireland international's next contribution was quite deceptive with an equal measure of good fortune as the winger's inswinging cross almost caught Lloris out, but the Frenchman reacted well when scrambling to his upright to turn the ball wide.

The Clarets again bossed the aerial duel from the following kick but Ben Mee, who found space in behind Alderweireld, headed over.

Spurs, though, playing only their second Premier League fixture at their temporary home, started to turn the screw as the clock crept in to double figures.

However, Christian Eriksen's deflected shot wide prompted a similar sequence of events for Mauricio Pochettino's men as they struggled to craft a clear sighting of goal.

Harry Kane's header sailed wide after he rose above Mee to meet Ben Davies's free kick at the far post while the striker was denied by the same defender minutes later when his shot clipped a boot and looped over Tom Heaton's crossbar.

In fact the only time Spurs got in behind their opponent's defensive line they were thwarted, wrongly, by the linesman's flag.

Heung-Min Son seemingly got behind enemy lines when picked out by Dele Alli and drew a smart save from Heaton but the assistant referee failed to spot Brady's deep-lying position inside the penalty area.

Eric Dier should perhaps have done better when getting on the end of Eriksen's cross midway through the half but the midfielder guided his header over the bar.

At this stage Spurs were in complete control but Sean Dyche's side were provided with a brief reprieve when referee Lee Mason curiously awarded a corner.

Tarkowski almost made the most of that dubious decision when peeling off Jan Vertonghen at the back post to meet Brady's set-piece but the defender's header nestled on top of Lloris's goal.

Alli and Kane both had attempts deflected out of harm's way with the former unable to get the ball around Mee from Son's assist while his team mate, still stuck on 99 goals for his club, was closed down by Tarkowski.

In the final action of the half, Johann Berg Gudmundsson missed the target with a left-footed strike when cutting infield after collecting Jack Cork's stunning crossfield pass.

The home side didn't have to wait long to get their noses in front in the second half, however, as Alli netted at the second attempt.

The 21-year-old pounced on Mee's blunder - after Dier flicked on Eriksen's corner - poking the ball home from close range after team-mate Mousa Dembele was stood in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Kane, who just can't hit his century, continued his poor run in August when bending the ball around the post minutes later when profiting from Eriksen's accuracy.

Wood was introduced just before the hour, joining Ashley Barnes in a double change as Gudmundsson and Vokes were withdrawn.

And the £15m man made himself known, making a nuisance of himself in the final third as the visitors looked to grab a point.

With the Spurs back men focussed on Wood, full back Stephen Ward was able to find himself some space from Mee's header but the Irishman, off balance, fired well over the bar.

Burnley started to get in to the game more, springing attacks when breaking on their opposition from deep, and Brady was expecting the net to ripple with a stinging right-footed drive but Lloris produced a spectacular one-handed save to preserve his side's advantage.

At the other end, Heaton telegraphed Kane's attempt to turn the ball around the post in one instance, turned Eriksen's thumping strike over the bar in another, spread himself well to keep Kane out again with 15 minutes remaining and was then conveniently positioned to claim Alli's effort from close range.

Wood had a couple of opportunities to upset the apple cart with time ticking down, losing out in a 50/50 challenge when put clear by Cork's pass before stabbing Ward's centre well wide of the target.

However, it was third time lucky for the New Zealand frontman who left it late to grab a point for the Clarets, calmly slotting the ball past Lloris from Brady's perfect pass to open his account for the club.